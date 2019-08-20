Home

Pepper Funeral Home
314 Granger St
Blossburg, PA 16912
(570) 638-3000
KATHY JUNE (Keiser) EDKIN


1957 - 2019
KATHY JUNE (Keiser) EDKIN Obituary
Kathy (Keiser) Edkin, 62, of Westfield, passed away on Aug. 15, 2019 at the Carleton Nursing Home in Wellsboro.
Kathy June was born April 10, 1957 in Williamsport, to the late William and Annabelle (Paul) Keiser.
She graduated from Williamsport High School.
Kathy was always known as a hard worker who was caring and compassionate. She dedicated her life to taking care of others.
She worked as a nurse's aide at Divine Providence Hospital in Williamsport and later on worked as a home health care nurse.
After her nursing career, she devoted her life to taking care of her family. Kathy enjoyed crafting, coloring, listening to music and spending time with family and friends. She loved her canine friend Max. Kathy was a fun-loving individual who could always make you smile.
Besides her parents, Kathy was predeceased by a brother: John Keiser and a sister; Sara Putnam.
Kathy is survived by her son; Christopher Edkin, a daughter-in-law; Kristen Edkin of Montgomery, Pa., grandchildren; Joseph, McKayla, Zayne and Alyssa Edkin, sisters; Judy Burfield of South Williamsport, Pa. and Sandra Keiser of Harrisburg, Pa., a brother William Keiser of Williamsport, Pa. as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In keeping with Kathy's wishes all services will be private. Pepper Funeral Home, 314 Granger St., Blossburg is assisting the family with arrangements.
Share memories and condolences at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Aug. 20 to Aug. 27, 2019
