Kathy M. (Johnson) Rotsell, 66, a lifelong resident of Tioga County, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at the Corning Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare.
She shared nearly 25 years of marriage with the late Francis "Chip" Rotsell, who preceded her in death in 2015.
She was born on Sept. 1, 1953, in Wellsboro, the daughter of the late Algy and Marion (Cole) Johnson.
Kathy was employed as the assistant manager of the Acorn Market in Tioga Junction for many years and enjoyed serving her local community.
She also enjoyed a good laugh, whether it was during a fun card game or trips to amusement parks with her grandchildren. When she was not playing games or spending time with the grandchildren, Kathy simply enjoyed sitting back and watching her favorite television programs. Her family meant everything to her, along with the great love she had for her dogs over the years.She will be dearly missed by family and friends.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter and son-in-law, Heather and Evan Clark, of Addison, N.Y.; son, Chad M. Orvek; grandchildren, Hayden and Natalie Clark, both of Addison, N.Y.; brother, Dave (Mary) Johnson, of Savannah, Ga.; step-children, Lori Rotsell of Wellsboro, and Shay Rotsell of Rome, N.Y.; several nieces and nephews; and many dear friends.
In addition to her parents and late husband, Chip, Kathy was preceded in death by two brothers, Michael and Lyle Johnson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Heather Clark, 79 South St., Addison, N.Y. 14801, to compensate the wonderful staff at the Corning Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare for their hard work.
A private burial will be held at the convenience of Kathy's family in the Hammond Cemetery, Tioga. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Wilston Funeral Home, Mansfield, www.wilstonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Apr. 29 to May 7, 2020