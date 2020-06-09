KATHY SULLIVAN
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share KATHY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathy Sullivan, 68, of Mansfield, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Robert Packer Memorial Hospital in Sayre. She was born on Oct. 18, 1951 in Dundee, N.Y., a daughter of Donald Woodhams and Alice Loretta (Slocume) Decker. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 637 S. Main St., Mansfield. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Jun. 9 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Buckheit Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc.
637 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA 16933
570-662-8888
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved