Kathy Sullivan, 68, of Mansfield, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Robert Packer Memorial Hospital in Sayre. She was born on Oct. 18, 1951 in Dundee, N.Y., a daughter of Donald Woodhams and Alice Loretta (Slocume) Decker. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 637 S. Main St., Mansfield. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Jun. 9 to Jun. 18, 2020.