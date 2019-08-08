|
|
Katie Ann Johnston, 21, of Morris, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019.
She was born on July 8, 1998 in Williamsport, the daughter of John and Shelly (Litzelman) Johnston.
Katie was a mother to a three-year-old beautiful, brown-eyed girl.
She enjoyed many different kinds of animals, the outdoors, riding four-wheeler, playing piano, and driving the back roads.
Katie was a kind-hearted person and loved to help others. She was known for being strong willed, independent, persistent, bold, and determined.
Katie's personality could light up a room, making others smile and laugh at random.
Katie enjoyed spending time with her Dad and was always willing to help him with whatever he was doing. She and her Dad had a love for music and could recite song titles, artists, the year albums were recorded.
Katie is survived by her mother, Shelly, of Morris; daughter, Rylee Ann Lewis of Morris; brother, Thomas Johnston of Morris; step-sister, Melissa Johnston of Morris; two nephews, and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father, John Johnston; paternal grandparents Thomas M. and Beverley Johnston and maternal grandparents Raymond C. Litzelman and Dorothy Bohart.
Friends and family are invited to call on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. at the Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St., Mansfield.
A memorial service will follow immediately at 6 p.m. with Tracey Harer officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to an educational fund for Rylee Ann Lewis, C&N Bank 1085 S. Main St. Mansfield, PA 16933. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Aug. 8 to Aug. 15, 2019