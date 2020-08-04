1/
KEITH EUGENE PEQUIGNOT
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share KEITH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Keith Eugene Pequignot, 75, of Blossburg, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020.
Born on March 5, 1945 in Blossburg, he was the son of the late John and Alice Chleora Pequignot.
Keith was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Lucinda Kay Pequignot and grandchildren, Jackson and Liam Pequignot.
Keith was a U.S. Navy veteran serving during the Viet Nam Era. He was a Mason belonging to Bloss Lodge #350 and a faithful member of The Siloa Lutheran Church.
Surviving are his two loving children, Tanya (Nick) Montefusco of Montgomery; John (Lyndsey) Pequignot of Inwood, W.V.; one sister, Carrie (Ronald) Bombaski of Covington; seven grandchildren, Nicholas, Aidan and Michael Montefusco; Sophia, Jaxon, Declan, and Nolan Pequignot.
Friends will be received at the Siloa Lutheran Church, Morris Run, Thursday Aug. 6, from 10 until 11 a.m. Memorial services will follow at 11 a.m., officiated by the Rev. Sandra K. Olson.
To follow recent guidelines for Covid-19, masks and social distancing will be required to help maintain a safe environment.
Arrangements are under the care of Freeberg Funeral Home and Cremations, Blossburg.
Online condolences may be made at freebergfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Aug. 4 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Freeberg Funeral Home
120 N. Williamson Rd
Blossburg, PA 16912
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Freeberg Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved