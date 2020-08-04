Keith Eugene Pequignot, 75, of Blossburg, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020.
Born on March 5, 1945 in Blossburg, he was the son of the late John and Alice Chleora Pequignot.
Keith was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Lucinda Kay Pequignot and grandchildren, Jackson and Liam Pequignot.
Keith was a U.S. Navy veteran serving during the Viet Nam Era. He was a Mason belonging to Bloss Lodge #350 and a faithful member of The Siloa Lutheran Church.
Surviving are his two loving children, Tanya (Nick) Montefusco of Montgomery; John (Lyndsey) Pequignot of Inwood, W.V.; one sister, Carrie (Ronald) Bombaski of Covington; seven grandchildren, Nicholas, Aidan and Michael Montefusco; Sophia, Jaxon, Declan, and Nolan Pequignot.
Friends will be received at the Siloa Lutheran Church, Morris Run, Thursday Aug. 6, from 10 until 11 a.m. Memorial services will follow at 11 a.m., officiated by the Rev. Sandra K. Olson.
To follow recent guidelines for Covid-19, masks and social distancing will be required to help maintain a safe environment.
Arrangements are under the care of Freeberg Funeral Home and Cremations, Blossburg.
Online condolences may be made at freebergfh.com