Kelsie (Carleton) Kentos, 63, of Tioga, passed away on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 at The Gatehouse in Williamsport. She was born on Dec. 3, 1956 in Wellsboro, a daughter of Kelsey and Cleone (Cranmer) Carleton.
Kelsie was married to Edward Michael Kentos, Jr. who passed away on Jan. 11, 2016. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Tioga and enjoyed baking and reading.
Kelsie is survived by her parents, Kelsey and Cleone Carleton of Tioga; son, Corey (Natalie) Swanson of Fla.; two daughters, Erin (Sean) Kentos of Binghamton, N.Y. and Brittany (Kyle) Kentos of Bellefonte; three grandchildren, Madison, Aurora, and Nicolo; a brother, Rodney Carleton of Ohio; two sisters, Tracie (Paul Hulbert) Carleton of Tioga and Dia Carleton of Tioga and two nephews, Wesley and Sawyer Carleton.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
There will be no public services. Memorial contributions can be made to First Baptist Church, PO Box Tioga, PA 16946. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St. Mansfield is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com