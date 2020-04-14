|
Kenneth C. Schmouder, 86, of Liberty, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at his home. He was born on Aug. 26, 1933 in Lycoming County, a son of Floyd and Irene (Bubb) Schmouder. In honoring Kenneth's wishes, there will be no services. Burial will take place in Steam Valley Cemetery in Lycoming County. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield, is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Apr. 14 to Apr. 23, 2020