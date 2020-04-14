Home

POWERED BY

Services
Buckheit Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc.
637 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA 16933
570-662-8888
Resources
More Obituaries for KENNETH SCHMOUDER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KENNETH C. SCHMOUDER


1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
KENNETH C. SCHMOUDER Obituary
Kenneth C. Schmouder, 86, of Liberty, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at his home. He was born on Aug. 26, 1933 in Lycoming County, a son of Floyd and Irene (Bubb) Schmouder. In honoring Kenneth's wishes, there will be no services. Burial will take place in Steam Valley Cemetery in Lycoming County. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield, is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Apr. 14 to Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KENNETH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -