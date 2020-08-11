Kenneth Duane Groover, 72, passed away Aug. 8, 2020 at Sweden Valley Manor.
Born May 10, 1948 in Blossburg, he was the son of Charles and Ada (Brown) Groover.
Ken or Kenny, as most people knew him, married his wife Mary Slocum (or Susie as she has always been known) on July 3, 1970, and together they joined their families.
Ken grew up on the family farm in Ogdensburg. Being one of seven children, everyone had their fair share of work to do.
Ken was a graduate of The Pennsylvania College of Technology with a degree in Machining. He retired from Schweizer Aircraft Corporation. While he was a hardworking and talented machinist, his true love and passion was being outdoors farming and hunting.
Together Ken and Susie owned K & S Custom Butchering. Deer season was always incredibly busy which found several local folks dropping by to chat or help out.
Since retirement he lived in Westfield with Susie who was his magnificent caregiver and their two dogs, Buddy and LadyBug.
His children (who remain) are grateful for his exceptional work ethic, which he has passed on to them.
A man of few words, Ken was very proud of his children, Duane and Sally Groover of Beaver Dams N.Y., Steven and Nancy McNett of Huntsville Ala., Tammy and Chris Ruhf of Montrose, Kim and Louie Marzo of Osceola, and Susan and Billy Van Pelt of Westfield. Ken has seven grandchildren and one grandpup; Khristina and Dillon Groover of Beaver Dams N.Y., Amber Halverson of Pensacola, Fla., Cortney McNett of Huntsville Ala., Cassie and Caleb Belcher of LeRaysville, Kristyn Ruhf of Noxen, Sierra and Kendra Marzo of Elkland, and Great Dane grandpup Tank. The family has been blessed with five spirited great-grandchildren. Ken is survived by his siblings, Chuck Groover of Ogdensburg, Beverly Smith of Canton, Gerald Groover of Canton, PA, Marlene and Claude Christman of Blossburg, and Wilma and Rick Blasz of Troy, his in-laws Carol and Pete Vandruff of Wellsville N.Y., Robert and Cindy Slocum of Wellsville N.Y. and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded by his parents, Charles and Ada Groover, loving sister, Ida Gleckner and her husband Bob, sister-in-law, Marylynn Groover, brother-in-law, Bob Smith and grandson, Justin Ruhf.
By Ken's wishes there will be a private burial service at the Ogdensburg Cemetery at a date to be determined by the family. Arrangements are in care of Kenyon Funeral Home. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com