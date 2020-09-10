1/
KENNETH HUGO WILSON
Kenneth Hugo Wilson, 81, passed away Aug. 28, 2020. He retired to Clearwater after 40 years with United Airlines. He as a member of VFW Post 2473 in Clearwater, and served on the Honor Guard at American Legion Post 238 in Safety Harbor. He is survived by his wife, Deborah Pirkle; his son, Stephen Wilson; daughter-in-law, Theresa; granddaughter, Dannielle of Clearwater; brothers Wayne, Gerald, and Garry Wilson of Pennsylvania; daughter Ann Rogge of Dover, Del.

Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Sep. 10 to Sep. 16, 2020.
