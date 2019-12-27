|
Kenneth James Frank, 50, of Corning, N.Y., passed away on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 at Corning Hospital. He was born on Dec. 22, 1969 in Anderson, S.C., a son of Ralph and Patricia (Cavanaugh) Frank.
Friends and family are invited to call on Friday, Dec. 27, from 4-5 p.m. at the Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St., Mansfield. A memorial service will follow immediately at 5 p.m. with the Reverend Bryan Wright officiating. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Dec. 27, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020