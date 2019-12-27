Home

KENNETH JAMES FRANK


1969 - 2019
KENNETH JAMES FRANK Obituary
Kenneth James Frank, 50, of Corning, N.Y., passed away on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 at Corning Hospital. He was born on Dec. 22, 1969 in Anderson, S.C., a son of Ralph and Patricia (Cavanaugh) Frank.
Friends and family are invited to call on Friday, Dec. 27, from 4-5 p.m. at the Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St., Mansfield. A memorial service will follow immediately at 5 p.m. with the Reverend Bryan Wright officiating. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Dec. 27, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020
