On June 22, 1947, he married Harriet Thornton and shared almost 50 years of marriage before her passing in 1997. In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by four brothers and two sisters.

Kenneth is survived by his children, Elaine (Don) Gernert, of Austin, Texas; Bill (Janet) Kriner, of York; Shirley (Tim) Terry, of Granite Falls, N.C.; and Gerald A. "Arnie" (Lianne) Kriner, of Liberty. Also surviving him are grandchildren, Tim (Lynn) Gernert, of Waipahu, Hawaii; Todd (Andrea) Gernert, of Austin, Texas; Kelly (Robert) Hargadon, of Aurora, Ill.; Stacy Blackwell, of Felton; Melissa (Jamie) Lagana, of York; Erin (Steve) Bray, of Carlisle; and Angela Terry, of Granite Falls, N.C. He is also survived by nine great-grandchildren.

Kenneth was one of 12 children. Surviving are siblings, Vera Ludwig, of Williamsport; Harold (Yvette) Kriner, of France; Gerald (Judy) Kriner, of Elmira, N.Y.; and Phyllis Earle, of Troy. Also surviving are several sisters-in-law, and many nieces and nephews.

A 1943 graduate of Liberty High School, Kenneth was stationed in Japan during

Kenneth was a life member of several veterans organizations, the Wheel Inn, and the Liberty Valley Lodge Knights of Pythias.

He was employed by East Smithfield Farms as a milk hauler and retired as an equipment operator from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Visitation will be held Saturday, May 4, from 9:30 to 11 a.m., with a memorial service immediately following at the Ebenezer East Point United Methodist Church. Officiating will be the Rev. Troy Howell, Williamsport District Superintendent, United Methodist Church. Internment will follow at Salem-Saint Paul's Cemetery.

Kenneth K. Kriner, Liberty, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 26, 2019. He was born March 31, 1925 in Stoney Fork, to Earl and Almina (Haker) Kriner.

World War II . Other public service included serving on the Liberty Borough Council for 20 years and as Liberty's mayor for 17 years.

Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Apr. 4 to Apr. 10, 2019

