Private family services will be held at their convenience. Arrangements are in care of Kenyon Funeral Home, Westfield. Kenneth Leroy Balmer, 79, of Sabinsville, passed away at his home on Sunday, May 10, 2020.Born Dec. 2, 1940 in Harrisburg, he was the son of the late Gerald and Sarah Balmer.Ken served in the U.S. Marine Corp during the Vietnam War from 1962 - 1966.Private family services will be held at their convenience. Arrangements are in care of Kenyon Funeral Home, Westfield. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com

