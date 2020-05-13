KENNETH LEROY BALMER
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share KENNETH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth Leroy Balmer, 79, of Sabinsville, passed away at his home on Sunday, May 10, 2020.
Born Dec. 2, 1940 in Harrisburg, he was the son of the late Gerald and Sarah Balmer.
Ken served in the U.S. Marine Corp during the Vietnam War from 1962 - 1966.
Private family services will be held at their convenience. Arrangements are in care of Kenyon Funeral Home, Westfield. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from May 13 to May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kenyon Funeral Home, Inc.
222 West Main Street
Westfield, PA 16950
(814) 367-5700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved