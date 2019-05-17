Kenneth R. Raymond, Sr., 60, of Wellsboro, died Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
He was born March 12, 1959 in Blossburg, a son of DeAlton (Wanda) Raymond of Liberty, S.C., and the late Norma (Wayne) Hartman Johnston.
He worked at Ward Manufacturing, Blossburg, for 30 years and was married to Bonnie J. (Maynard) Raymond.
Ken enjoyed hunting, fishing, buying tractors, amusement parks, going on vacations and to casinos, but most of all he enjoyed making people smile.
Ken is survived by his father and step-mother: DeAlton and Wanda Raymond, wife: Bonnie Raymond of Wellsboro, three sons: Kenneth (Darcy) Raymond, Jr., Kyle (Tiffany) Raymond, Curtis (Nicole) Raymond, all of Wellsboro, two brothers: Randy (Becky) Raymond of Wellsboro, Brian (Patty) Raymond of N.C., step-sister: Kala (Joe) Scott of Troy, and 11 grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his mother and step-father and a grandchild.
Friends may call Monday, May 20, from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc. Wellsboro.
A memorial service will follow at 6 p.m. with Pastor Kristi Webster officiating.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from May 17 to May 24, 2019