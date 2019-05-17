Kenneth R. Raymond Sr. (1959 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "My sincere condolences to the family. I worked with Kenneth..."
    - Patrick Graham
Service Information
Carleton Funeral Home
11470 Rt. 6
Wellsboro, PA
16901
(570)-724-2200
Calling hours
Monday, May 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Carleton Funeral Home
11470 Rt. 6
Wellsboro, PA 16901
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, May 20, 2019
6:00 PM
Carleton Funeral Home
11470 Rt. 6
Wellsboro, PA 16901
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Kenneth R. Raymond, Sr., 60, of Wellsboro, died Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
He was born March 12, 1959 in Blossburg, a son of DeAlton (Wanda) Raymond of Liberty, S.C., and the late Norma (Wayne) Hartman Johnston.
He worked at Ward Manufacturing, Blossburg, for 30 years and was married to Bonnie J. (Maynard) Raymond.
Ken enjoyed hunting, fishing, buying tractors, amusement parks, going on vacations and to casinos, but most of all he enjoyed making people smile.
Ken is survived by his father and step-mother: DeAlton and Wanda Raymond, wife: Bonnie Raymond of Wellsboro, three sons: Kenneth (Darcy) Raymond, Jr., Kyle (Tiffany) Raymond, Curtis (Nicole) Raymond, all of Wellsboro, two brothers: Randy (Becky) Raymond of Wellsboro, Brian (Patty) Raymond of N.C., step-sister: Kala (Joe) Scott of Troy, and 11 grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his mother and step-father and a grandchild.
Friends may call Monday, May 20, from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc. Wellsboro.
A memorial service will follow at 6 p.m. with Pastor Kristi Webster officiating.
www.carletonfh.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from May 17 to May 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.