Kevin L. Heffner, 68, of Lawrenceville, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. He was born on March 27, 1952 in Tioga, a son of Benjamin and Lillian (Deats) Heffner. Friends and family are invited to call on Tuesday, Aug. 18, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 637 S. Main St., Mansfield. A funeral service will follow at 4 p.m. with Pastor Ken Smith officiating. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com