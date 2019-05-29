Kevin Shoun, 51, of Greeneville, Tenn., formally of Wellsboro, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn.
He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Kelly Shoun; one daughter and son-in-law: Kara (Ray) Shoun Whaley; two sons and daughter-in-law: Colby (Tiffany) Shoun, and Randy Shoun; five grandchildren who were the light of his eyes, Maryann and Kristina Whaley, Alexis, Chloe, and Noah Shoun; parents, James Earl and Gaynell Shoun; in-laws: Milton Strait and Becky (Chuck) Carr; brother, Jamie (Libby) Shoun; one special nephew, Jeremy Shoun and several cousins and special friends including, David Reed, Jay Shabloski,, Mike Owens, Genny Fisher Huck and family.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Romeo and Ruth Shoun, Gwen Green, Lewis Gillespie; uncle, Delmas Shoun; aunt, Shirley Shoun; one special nephew, Chris Bailey; and one special friend, Craig Huck.
The family will receive friends Friday, May 31, from 1-3 p.m. at Jeffers Funeral Service Downtown with the Rev. Bill Hughes officiating.
Funeral services follow at 3 p.m. in the Chapel. Internment will be in Pine Grove United Methodist Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jay Shabloski, Jamie Shoun, Jeremy Shoun, Nick Cross, Gene Roy and Leslie Colby.
Honory pallbears will be Mike Owens, David Reed and YRC Freight drivers.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements. www.jeffersmortuary.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from May 29 to June 5, 2019