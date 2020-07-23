1/
KRISTA LEA (HOCKENBERRY) DUNHAM
1985 - 2020
Krista Lea (Hockenberry) Dunham, 35, of Wellsboro, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at her home. She was born on April 26, 1985 in Wellsboro, a daughter of Michael Hockenberry and Wanita Applebee. Friends and family are invited to call on Monday, July 27, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield.The funeral service will be private. Burial will take place in Tioga County Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions can be made to an educational fund for Alexa Dunham, C&N Bank, PO Box 58, Wellsboro, PA 16901. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com

