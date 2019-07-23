Lane Hilborn Blackwell, 84, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019, surrounded by the love of his family at the Carleton Health Care & Rehabilitation Center, Wellsboro.

Lane was born and lived in the Village of Blackwell. Lane came into this world on November 26, 1934, the son of the late Enoch Blackwell and Gladys (Hilborn) Blackwell Mattison.

Lane graduated from Girard College in Philadelphia and retired from the U.S. Air Force after 23 years of service, where he travelled all over the world including being stationed in England, France, Greenland and Alaska.

Lane was a member of the Morris-Blackwell United Methodist Church.

Lane loved all sports, especially baseball's Chicago Cubs and Penn State's Nittany Lions.

Lane loved to fish, hike for Ginseng and spend time with his brothers and sisters.

He spent his free time watching various sports, listening to old country and western music and watching for deer and bear from his front porch.

Left to cherish his memory are two sons; Lane (Karen) Blackwell, Jr. and Dean (Tammy) Blackwell, two daughters; Darlene Brown and Jody (Dan) Rogers, two brothers; Donald (Martha) Blackwell, Sr. and Burdette (Wilma) Blackwell, and many loving grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family.

In addition to his parents, Lane was preceded in death by three brothers, Enoch Blackwell, Jr., Jesse Blackwell and Theryl Blackwell and two sisters, June Smith and Joan Flick.

A special thank you to the people at Carleton Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Wellsboro for their loving care and support during his final days.

A celebration of life is being planned for Aug. 3, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. at the Blackwell United Methodist Church with Pastor Sherri Butters officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Morris.

In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorial contributions in Lane's name be made to: Soldier On, a non-profit agency that provides homeless veterans with transitional housing and supportive services through their website or by mail to 425 North Main Street Building 6, Leeds, MA 01053.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Wellsboro.

Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from July 23 to July 30, 2019