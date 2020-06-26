LANNIE D. GEE
1946 - 2020
Lannie D. Gee, 74, of Wellsboro, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. He was born on May 31, 1946, a son of Gordon K. and Naoma M. (Greenfield) Gee and was the husband of the late Bonnie R. (Kerr) Gee. A family graveside service will be held at the Middlebury Union Cemetery, Middlebury Center. A public memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., Wellsboro. www.carletonfh.com

Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Jun. 26 to Jul. 2, 2020.
