Larry B. Milhollen of Lansdale died peacefully on July 13, 2020 at his home. He was 73.

Born in Wellsboro, he was the beloved son of the late Lawrence Perry Milhollen and Dorothy Louise Brown Milhollen.

He attended Wellsboro Area High School where he excelled on the football field.

For many years, prior to his retirement, he owned and operated a floor covering business in Willow Grove.

Our dad will always be remembered as a kind, strong, brave, positive soul who always enjoyed keeping up with his grandchildren and never missed an opportunity to enjoy the sunshine.

Larry is survived by his devoted children, Christine Ricchey, Misty Seibert (Richard), Merri Beth Chiartas (George), Todd Milhollen (Annette), Amy Pequignot Sheridan, and adored by his nine grandchildren, Isabella, Ava Grace, Emily, Alyssa, Katie, Christopher, Alexandra, Carter, Adam, his loving sister, Beth Milhollen Colley, former wife Sande Milhollen and many loving relatives and friends.

Due to the current conditions with the COVID state guidelines, the family will have a private ceremony at a later time.

Contributions in Larry's memory may be made to the Bucks County SPCA, P.O .Box 277, Lahaska, PA 18931.

