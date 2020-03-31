|
Larry Booth Dart, 70, of Wellsboro, passed away at his home on Saturday, March 28, 2020.
He was born on Nov. 26, 1949 in Wellsboro, a son of Douglas and Ellen (Booth) Dart.
Larry was a retired veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served 21 years before retiring as a Senior Chief Petty Officer, then working for 17 years in the human relations department at Geico Insurance Company at their national headquarters in Virginia Beach.
Larry was trained first as a chef and served on the staff at the National War College, fixing meals for military VIPs.
He served aboard two aircraft carriers, the U.S.S. America and the U.S.S. Enterprise. He finished his Navy career as a drug and
alcohol counselor, serving at the submarine base in New London, Conn. and in Newport, R.I.
Larry was a member of Mansfield's Austin-Cox American Legion Post 478 for 23 years and a life member of the Mansfield Veterans of Foreign Wars. He served on Operation Seafloat in the Mekong Delta of Viet Nam early in his Navy career.
Larry is survived by brothers, Bruce (Nancy) Dart and Timothy Dart, both of Mansfield; sister Sue Ellen Nieland of Rosemont, Minn.; niece, Heather (Tony) Musingo of Ava Maria, Fla.; niece, Jaimee (Jason) Ulmer of Suwanee, Ga.; niece, Chelsey (Jake) Reinhart of Minnesota; niece, Shawna (Steve) Krier of Port Washington, Wis.; nephew, Clayton D. Nieland of Minnesota; grandnephews, Nicholas and Isaac Musingo and Jacob, Benjamin and Lucas Ulmer.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Stephen Dart.
A private family memorial will be held over Memorial Day weekend at the family camp.
Memorial contributions may be made in Larry's name to the American Legion Post 478, 83 E. Main St., Mansfield, PA 16933. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 637 S. Main St., Mansfield.
www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Mar. 31 to Apr. 9, 2020