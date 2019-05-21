Larry G. Steadman, 79, of Knoxville, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Born June 9, 1939 in North Fork, he was the son of the late Leonard and Myrtle (Gill) Steadman.
Larry served in the U.S. Navy from 1958 – 1962.
He worked for the Erie Lakawanna Railroad and drove truck for Ditzfield Transfer out of Sedalia, Mo.
He was a member of the Knoxville Masonic Lodge and the Coudersport Consistory.
Larry is survived by his loving wife, Sandra (Reimann) Steadman; his children, Lynne and Robert Lewis of Elkland, Todd Steadman of Rochester, Timothy and Brenda Steadman of Rochester, Cindy and Robert Kizer of Pottstown and John and Mary Beth Steadman of Pottstown; grandchildren, Timothy (Brittany) Steadman, John (Tiffany) Steadman, Victoria (William) Hess, Matthew and Cameron Lewis and Raylan and Amelia Steadman and four great grandchildren, Owen, Aaron, Ryder and Liam.
Family will receive friends at Kenyon Funeral Home, 214 W. Main St., Elkland Monday, 6– 8 p.m. and on Tuesday, 1 – 2 p.m.
A funeral service and military honors will be held immediately following at 2 p.m. with Pastor Catherine Dawes officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to the Valley Community Ambulance Association, PO Box 280, Osceola, PA 16942. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com.
