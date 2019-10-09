|
Laura Finn Fish, 59, passed away Oct. 5, 2019 in Florida. She was born on Aug. 27, 1960 in Orange, N.J., the daughter of Thomas A. and Shirley A. (Salter) Finn. She is survived by her husband, Vern Fish. A graveside service will take place on Sunday, Oct. 13, at 1 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery in Tioga. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 637 S. Main St. Mansfield, PA has been entrusted with the arrangements. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Oct. 9 to Oct. 16, 2019