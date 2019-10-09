Home

POWERED BY

Services
Buckheit Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc.
637 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA 16933
570-662-8888
Resources
More Obituaries for LAURA FISH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LAURA (FINN) FISH


1960 - 2019
Send Flowers
LAURA (FINN) FISH Obituary
Laura Finn Fish, 59, passed away Oct. 5, 2019 in Florida. She was born on Aug. 27, 1960 in Orange, N.J., the daughter of Thomas A. and Shirley A. (Salter) Finn. She is survived by her husband, Vern Fish. A graveside service will take place on Sunday, Oct. 13, at 1 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery in Tioga. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 637 S. Main St. Mansfield, PA has been entrusted with the arrangements. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Oct. 9 to Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LAURA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.