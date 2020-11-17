Laura J. (Douthitt) Pifer, 92, of Wellsboro, died on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. She was born on April 11, 1928 in North Apollo, a daughter of the late Herman and Ella (Stottlemyer) Douthitt.
Laura was married to the late Rev. Dr. Walter E. Pifer and was a member of the Dexter Baptist Church where she was the pianist and was very active in the Awana Boys and Girls Clubs.
Laura is survived by three sons, Ronald Pifer of Galeton, John (Stephanie) Pifer of Middlebury Center, Stephen (Lore) Pifer of Galeton, daughter, Patsy Pifer of Galeton, eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by a grandson, Samuel Pifer.
Private family funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc. Wellsboro. Interment will be in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Rosecrans. www.carletonfh.com