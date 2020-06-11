Laura M. (Wilcox) Terry, 76, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 5, 2020, in Elmira, N.Y. She married the late Mason F. Terry on July 22, 1967, who preceded her in death in 1990.

She was born on June 19, 1943, in Elmira, the daughter of the late Harold and Viola (Wood) Wilcox.

Laura was faithfully devoted to, not only her family, but also the Lord and her church family at the Covington Baptist Church, where she was active for many years.

She graduated from Mansfield High School in 1962 and would frequently get together with a group of ladies from that class. She also graduated from Mansfield State College, where she obtained her bachelor's degree in English. She held multiple positions of employment throughout her career including an English teacher, bookkeeper, and most important to her, an incredible homemaker for her family.

Laura was a strong-willed, independent woman, who genuinely enjoyed the simple things in life, such as country car rides with her family, friends and lifelong friend, Yvonne. Her hobbies and interests included writing poetry, playing the drums in high school and college and preparing for her two favorite holidays, Independence Day and Halloween.

Her family would like to extend a special thank you to all her neighbors at the Mansfield Court, she truly enjoyed their monthly get-togethers. Laura's kindhearted and gentle nature will be dearly missed by family and friends.

Left to cherish her memory are her two daughters and sons-in-law, Lou Ann and Travis Burgess, of Columbia, S.C., and Helen J. and Edward A. Owens, of Williamsburg, Va.;11 grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Sharon Pierce, Reba Strickland, Joan Terry and Ruth Burrows; and many dear friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mason, Laura was preceded in death by her siblings, Richard and Vaudine Wilcox.

Memorial donations can be made in Laura's name to the Covington Baptist Church, 2121 N. Williamson Road, Covington, PA 16917.

Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Friday, June 12, from 10 – 11 a.m., at Wilston Funeral Home, 130 S. Main Street, Mansfield. Laura's funeral service will immediately follow at 11 a.m., with Pastor Adam Pereira officiating. She will be laid to rest with her husband in Tioga County Memorial Gardens, Mansfield.

