Laurance W. "Larry" Miller, 84, of Wellsboro, passed away in his home, Easter morning, April 12, 2020.
Born in East Stroudsburg, on January 9, 1936, to William P. and Clara E. (Foote) Miller, Larry served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. On June 4, 1960 he married Roberta J. Frost with whom he enjoyed 59 years of marriage.
After his service he focused on his education and earned a Bacherlor's degree at Susquehanna University, a Master's degree in social work from the University of Pittsburgh and later a Doctorate in Education from Penn State University.
Larry spent his life serving others in need and preparing others to do the same. He spent two years as a social worker at the Loysville Youth Development Center, then moved to Allentown where he worked as executive director of Wiley House, a residential treatment center for emotionally disturbed children. In 1974 he moved to Wellsboro as director of the Mental Health Center and served there until he became employed as a professor of social work at Mansfield University, retiring in 1998.
In retirement he continued serving others as an integral part of Seeds of Hope, coordinating churches and volunteers with Tioga County Human Services, and providing basic needs to families in crisis.
He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Wellsboro. Larry not only entertained his family with the ukulele, but was a talented musician who excelled at leading his students, family, and friends in group song. Anyone who spent any time with him has sung "I want a Hug" by Fred Small and "Piccolomini."
He started playing the trumpet in his youth with his three brothers and went on to play for the Air Force Academy Band. Most recently, his musical endeavors included the Wellsboro Men's Chorus and the Spare Parts Dixieland Band. Larry also enjoyed hunting and fishing where his great success depended more on his good luck rather than skill and preparation. We are sure his favorite pets, Charlie and Daisy Mae, are there to greet him to eternity.
Larry is survived by his wife, Roberta, of Wellsboro; two daughters, Kathryn Sue Young (Joel) of Wellsboro, and Annika K. Miller (Kelly) of Topsfield, Mass.; five grandchildren, Laura L. Young of Bristol, Va., Samantha S. Young of Columbia, S.C., Claire F. Young of Wellsboro, Rowan W. Miller and Seanan R. Miller of Topsfield, Mass., along with many cherished nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Charles "Ed," Maurice, and Harold Miller.
Due to present physical distancing concerns, there will be a private service at the Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, and burial in the Newport Cemetery. The family will hold a public memorial service at a later date. Any who wish to make a donation in his memory are encouraged to remember Seeds of Hope, Tioga County Department of Human Services 1873 Shumway Hill Road, Wellsboro, PA 16901 or The First Presbyterian Church, 130 Main Street, Wellsboro, PA 16901. Larry has entrusted his arrangements to the Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, 139 Main Street Wellsboro, PA 16901. To share a memory or condolence with his family, please visit www.tusseymosher.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Apr. 16 to Apr. 23, 2020