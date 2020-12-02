1/1
LAURIE ANN (GWOZDZIEWICZ) HALKER
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LAURIE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Laurie Ann Halker, 65, of Westfield, passed away on Nov. 25, 2020 at her home.
Born Feb. 8, 1955 in Trenton, N.J., she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Helen Gwozdziewicz.
Laurie graduated from Pleasant Valley High School and was a cashier at CVS. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Westfield, where she enjoyed attending. She liked the outdoors and animals.
Laurie is survived by her husband, George Halker of Scranton; her son, Brion and Angela Burger of Lima, N.Y.; granddaughters, Isabelle, Gabriella and Sarai; a brother, Stanley Gwozdziewicz of Lancaster; two sisters, Bonnie Rickerts of Greenville, and Laina Bartola of Florida and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Susannah Burger.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, Dec. 3 at 2 p.m. in Ackley Cemetery, Sabinsville. Arrangements are in care of Kenyon Funeral Home, Westfield.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Dec. 2 to Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Ackley Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kenyon Funeral Home, Inc.
222 West Main Street
Westfield, PA 16950
(814) 367-5700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kenyon Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved