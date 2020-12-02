Laurie Ann Halker, 65, of Westfield, passed away on Nov. 25, 2020 at her home.

Born Feb. 8, 1955 in Trenton, N.J., she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Helen Gwozdziewicz.

Laurie graduated from Pleasant Valley High School and was a cashier at CVS. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Westfield, where she enjoyed attending. She liked the outdoors and animals.

Laurie is survived by her husband, George Halker of Scranton; her son, Brion and Angela Burger of Lima, N.Y.; granddaughters, Isabelle, Gabriella and Sarai; a brother, Stanley Gwozdziewicz of Lancaster; two sisters, Bonnie Rickerts of Greenville, and Laina Bartola of Florida and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Susannah Burger.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, Dec. 3 at 2 p.m. in Ackley Cemetery, Sabinsville. Arrangements are in care of Kenyon Funeral Home, Westfield.

