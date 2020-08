Laverna Mae Southard, 83, of Elkland passed away at her home on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. Born June 28, 1937 in Elkland, she was the daughter of the late Howard and Sylvia (Gardner) Williams. She married Charles W. Southard. A Celebration of Laverna's Life will be held in the spring. A family graveside service will be held on Friday, 11 a.m. at Middlebury Union Cemetery. Arrangements are in care of Kenyon Funeral Home. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com.