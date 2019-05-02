|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lawrence Arland "Larry" Crane.
|
|
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd.
|
Funeral service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
2:00 PM
View Map
Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd.
Lawrence "Larry" Arland Crane, 88, of Wellsboro, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born Feb. 17, 1931, in Wellsboro, the son of the late Lawrence Adam and Katharine (Knaus) Crane.
He married Rose Mary Lawton on Jan. 27, 1963, sharing 56 years of marriage together.
Larry was a devoted life member of the Trinity Lutheran Church of Wellsboro, having sung in the choir and served as a deacon for many years.
He was also a United States Army veteran that served all over Japan during the Korean War.
In addition to serving his country, he was also a Civil War history buff and reenactor with the Bucktails, Company E, 42nd Regiment, out of Mansfield.
He was employed in the administrative and quality assurance departments with Lehigh Cement, Corning Glass Works, Kennedy Valve and lastly, retiring from Toshiba, Elmira, N.Y.
He was a member of the NRA, American Legion, Lambs Creek Sportsman's Club and the Lutheran choir in Alamance, N.C.
Larry was an outdoor enthusiast and enjoyed hunting, riding motorcycles, shooting firearms, and took great pride in being a member of the National Ski Patrol for over 30 years at Denton Hill Ski Resort.
Some of his additional hobbies and interests included becoming an advanced black belt in Karate, dealing in firearms, annual vacations with his family and his love of reloading any and all ammunition.
Larry will be dearly missed by family and friends for his ability to tell a good story and willingness to befriend anyone he crossed paths with.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Rose L. Crane, of Wellsboro; son and daughter-in-law, Thomas W. and Susan Crane, of Burlington, N.C; two grandchildren, Samuel and Katherine Rose; one step-granddaughter, Brittany; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and many dear friends.
Memorial donations can be made in Larry's name to the Trinity Lutheran Church of Wellsboro, 53 West Avenue, Wellsboro, PA 16901.
Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Friday evening, May 3, from 5 – 8 p.m., at Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd., 139 Main Street, Wellsboro.
Larry's funeral service will be held the next day, Saturday, May 4, at 2 p.m., at Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd., with Deacon Donald Knaus officiating.
Burial will take place in the Wellsboro Cemetery, with full military honors. To share your fondest memories of Larry, please visit www.tusseymosher.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from May 2 to May 9, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|