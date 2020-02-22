|
Lawrence Steven Burgess, 71, of Canton, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 at Bradford County Manor. He was born on May 26, 1948 in Elmira, NY, a son of Andrew and Mildred (Skelly) Burgess. Friends and family are invited to call on Wednesday, Feb. 26, from 12-1 p.m. at the Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St., Mansfield. A memorial service will follow. Burial is in Mainesburg Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Lois Burgess, 116 First St., Westfield, PA 16950. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Feb. 22 to Feb. 28, 2020