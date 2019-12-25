Home

Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Middle Ridge United Methodist Church
9 Copp Hollow Road
Wellsboro, PA
LEAH P. (WETZEL) ANTRIM


1925 - 2019
LEAH P. (WETZEL) ANTRIM Obituary
Leah P. (Wetzel) Antrim, 94, of Wellsboro, passed away Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 at The Green Home in Wellsboro.
Born Sept. 10, 1925 in Colebrookdale, to John and Bertha (Eddinger) Wetzel, on Feb. 9, 1946, Leah married Lawrence S. Antrim. Leah was a homemaker, a member of the Eastern Star, and the Middle Ridge United Methodist Church in Wellsboro.
She is survived by her son Gregory L. Antrim (Darlene) of Middlebury Center, two grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. Leah was preceded in death by her husband, parents, one son, Richard Dale Antrim, and three sisters, Anna Bower, Elizabeth Deerholf and Hilda Hartman.
Friends and family are invited to pay tribute to Leah's life from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at the Middle Ridge United Methodist Church, 9 Copp Hollow Road Wellsboro, with a funeral to follow in the church, Pastor Jane Montague officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that those wishing to make a donation in Leah's name do so to the www.cancer.org. Her family has entrusted the Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home 139 Main St., Wellsboro, with her arrangements. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.tusseymosher.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Dec. 25 to Dec. 31, 2019
