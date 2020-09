Lemoin A. Conrad, 86, of Tioga, passed away on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 at his home. He was born on May 6, 1934 in Clearfield, a son of Fred and Phyllis (Smouse) Conrad. Lemoin was married to Shirley (Hoover) Conrad. He was a veteran of the United States Army having served during the Korean War. In honoring Lemoin's wishes, there will be no services. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, is assisting the family.www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com