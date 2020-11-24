Leon E. Schoonover, 91, of Elkland, died Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. Friends may call at Pentecostal Revival Center, Westfield, on Monday, Nov. 23, from 2 – 3 p.m. with Funeral Services following at 3 p.m. The Rev. Kenneth Schoonover Jr. and the Rev. David Brelo will co-officiate. CDC and PA Department of Health guidelines apply. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Knoxville. Memorials may be made to the Compassion Center, 584 Rte. 49, Westfield, PA 16950. Arrangements are under the direction of Olney-Foust Funeral Homes & Crematory, Ulysses. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfoust.com.