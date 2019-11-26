Home

POWERED BY

Services
Buckheit Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc.
637 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA 16933
570-662-8888
Calling hours
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Church of the New Covenant
310 Extension St.
Mansfield, NY
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Church of the New Covenant
310 Extension St.
Mansfield, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LEON JOHNSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LEON EDWARD JOHNSON


1928 - 2019
Send Flowers
LEON EDWARD JOHNSON Obituary
Leon Edward Johnson, 91, of Troy, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Friends and family are invited to call on Wednesday, Nov. 27, from 1-2 p.m. at the Church of the New Covenant, 310 Extension St., Mansfield. A funeral service will follow immediately at 2 p.m. Burial will be in Middlebury Union Cemetery, Middlebury Township. Funeral services are under the direction of Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St., Mansfield. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Nov. 26 to Dec. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LEON's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -