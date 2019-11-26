|
Leon Edward Johnson, 91, of Troy, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Friends and family are invited to call on Wednesday, Nov. 27, from 1-2 p.m. at the Church of the New Covenant, 310 Extension St., Mansfield. A funeral service will follow immediately at 2 p.m. Burial will be in Middlebury Union Cemetery, Middlebury Township. Funeral services are under the direction of Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St., Mansfield. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
