Leona M. Foster, 88, of Germania, formerly of Mechanicsburg, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019.
Born Nov. 23, 1930, in Harrisburg, she was a daughter of the late Lewis and Miriam (Wilt) Minium.
Leona graduated from Steelton-Highspire High School and she was married for 57 years to Marlin Foster, who preceded her in death in 2008.
Leona, along with her husband, owned and operated Pigeon Hill Art & Frame in Galeton.
She was a member of the Pine Creek Valley United Methodist Church and greatly enjoyed wildlife art.
Surviving are two daughters, Victoria Foster, Shermansdale, and Lynn (Jim) Long, Galeton; a son, Mark E. Foster, Mechanicsburg; two grandsons, Ryan Clement and Mark Foster; a granddaughter, Denise Clement; two great- grandchildren; a sister, Linda Hoover, Rancho Cordova, Calif.; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Leona was predeceased by a sister, Lois Kichman.
A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hess Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Galeton.
