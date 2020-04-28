|
Leona Winder, 97, of Blossburg, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020.
She was born on July 1, 1922.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Winder and sons, Doug and Mickey.
Leona is survived by her brother, Eugene Boinske; sons, Jerry (Ethel) Hewitt and Tim Winder and daughter, Linda (Duane) Anderson. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Debby Boyce, Sherrie Levandoski, Dawn Hall, Lisa Bogaczyk, Todd Winder, Jeff Winder, Jason Winder, Jody Winder; 15 great-grandchildren, and nine great-great-grandchildren.
Leona lived a fulfilling life as a mother, sister, wife, and grandmother. She was a devout member of Saint Andrews and Holy Child Catholic Church. For 36 years, she dedicated her time with her husband and family working at the family owned Town and Country Dry Cleaners.
Funeral services will be private for immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Holy Child Catholic Church, 237 S. Main Street, Mansfield, PA 16933. Online condolences at freebergfh.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Apr. 28 to May 7, 2020