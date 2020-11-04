1/1
LEWIS O. CHAPPELL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LEWIS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lewis O. Chappell, 92, of Tioga, passed away Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at home surrounded by family. He was the son of the late Milford and Edith (Rumsey) Chappell.
He was an Air Force veteran, having served in WWII. He retired from Penelec, after working there for 39 years. Lew was a member of the Tioga Masonic Lodge #373 for 63 years, a member of the Tioga American Legion Post #235, a member of the Holliday Alliance Church and had served as the Mayor of Tioga. He loved his family and friends. He enjoyed hunting, camping, traveling and telling stories.
Survivors include his wife of 72 years, Marcia Chappell of Tioga; sons, William Chappell of Millerton, David (Patty) Chappell of Millerton, and Danny (Sally) Chappell of Tioga; daughter, LuAnn (Bob) Wheeler of Tioga; grandchildren, Chad, Daran, Lindsay, Blair, Jordan, Chance and Katelyn; great-grandchildren, Zeke, Stella, Madelyn and Rylin; many special nieces and nephews and a very special canine friend, Cocoa.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Richard (Carolyn), Jerry (Joanne) and his sister, Alice (Art).
A private memorial service will be held at the family's convenience with the Rev. Samuel Seaman officiating and a Masonic service. Memorial contributions may be made in Lew's name to the Holliday Alliance Church, 33 Oakwood Drive, Middlebury Center, PA 16935, Attn: Rev. Samuel Seaman. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Wilston Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Mansfield. Burial will take place in Fairview Cemetery, Middlebury Township.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Nov. 4 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wilston Funeral Home & Cremation Service
130 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA 16933
570-662-2000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wilston Funeral Home & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 3, 2020
David and family i was so sorry to read of your dad's passing. Thinking of you all and praying for peace during this difficult time. Sincerely Jackie & Ronnie comfort
Jackie Comfort
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved