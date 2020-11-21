1/1
LEWIS R. BOWERS
1965 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LEWIS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lewis R. Bowers, 54, of Jeanette, passed away Wednesday Nov. 18, 2020 at Excela Westmorland Hospital in Greensburg. He was born Dec. 20, 1965 in Wellsboro to Robert D. and Doris (Statts) Bowers Sr.
Lewis loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting and fishing, he liked country music, especially George Strait, Allen Jackson and Aaron Tippin, and he loved his family.
Lewis is survived by his father, Robert D. Bowers Sr., of Marienville; mother, Doris Burgett of Wellsboro; a brother, Bob Bowers (Terry) of Wellsboro; sister, Dodie Bell (Thomas) of Westfield; three nieces, three grand-nieces, one grand-nephew and several aunts and uncles.
Friends and family are invited to pay tribute to his life at 1 p.m. Wednesday Nov. 25, at Tioga County Memorial Gardens for a graveside service. Lewis's family has entrusted the Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, 139 Main St., Wellsboro, with his arrangements. To share a memory or condolence visit www.tusseymosher.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Nov. 21 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Tioga County Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd.
139 Main Street
Wellsboro, PA 16901
(570) 724-4637
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved