Lewis R. Bowers, 54, of Jeanette, passed away Wednesday Nov. 18, 2020 at Excela Westmorland Hospital in Greensburg. He was born Dec. 20, 1965 in Wellsboro to Robert D. and Doris (Statts) Bowers Sr.
Lewis loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting and fishing, he liked country music, especially George Strait, Allen Jackson and Aaron Tippin, and he loved his family.
Lewis is survived by his father, Robert D. Bowers Sr., of Marienville; mother, Doris Burgett of Wellsboro; a brother, Bob Bowers (Terry) of Wellsboro; sister, Dodie Bell (Thomas) of Westfield; three nieces, three grand-nieces, one grand-nephew and several aunts and uncles.
Friends and family are invited to pay tribute to his life at 1 p.m. Wednesday Nov. 25, at Tioga County Memorial Gardens for a graveside service. Lewis's family has entrusted the Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, 139 Main St., Wellsboro, with his arrangements. To share a memory or condolence visit www.tusseymosher.com.