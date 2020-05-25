Lillian Frances Brueilly, 88, wife of the late Edward Brueilly, entered into rest Monday, May 18, 2020.
Lillian was born in 1931, the youngest of seven children to Wilbert and Lena Rice in Columbia Cross Roads.
She worked hard to help support her family both as a young adult and after her marriage to the love of her life, Edward, supporting all his business ventures. Lillian was an active member of Bakerburg Community Church and served her Lord and community well. She was a proud mother and loved her family, each one of them, very much.
Lillian is survived by a son, Kevin Brueilly (Jennifer) of Evans, Ga.; daughter, Debbi Minnick (Tracy) of Cardwell, Australia; grandchildren, Alex and Madison Brueilly of Evans, Ga., David, Andrew, Daniel, and Sarah Minnick of Greenville, S.C.; and seven great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband Edward; she was preceded in death by her daughters, Lois and Carol Brueilly and a son, Scott Brueilly.
Funeral services will be held Friday, May 22 at 9 a.m. at Westover Memorial Park with Pastor Robert Lehn officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association: 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Arrangements by Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484.
Arrangements by Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from May 25 to Jun. 4, 2020.