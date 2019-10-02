Home

Buckheit Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc.
637 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA 16933
570-662-8888
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Beartown Road Alliance Church
21 Beartown Road
Painted Post, NY
View Map
LILLIAN MAE (Button) BENAUER


1937 - 2019
LILLIAN MAE (Button) BENAUER Obituary
Lillian Mae Benauer, 81, of Lawrenceville, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at the Green Home.
She was born on Nov. 7, 1937 in Yakima, Wash., a daughter of Dallas and Katherine (Preston) Button.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3, at the Beartown Road Alliance Church, 21 Beartown Road, Painted Post, N.Y., with Pastor Dave Bretch officiating. Donations may be made in Lillian's name to the Lawrenceville Ambulance Association, PO Box 170, Lawrenceville, PA. 16929. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Oct. 2 to Oct. 9, 2019
