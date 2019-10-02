|
|
|
Lillian Mae Benauer, 81, of Lawrenceville, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at the Green Home.
She was born on Nov. 7, 1937 in Yakima, Wash., a daughter of Dallas and Katherine (Preston) Button.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3, at the Beartown Road Alliance Church, 21 Beartown Road, Painted Post, N.Y., with Pastor Dave Bretch officiating. Donations may be made in Lillian's name to the Lawrenceville Ambulance Association, PO Box 170, Lawrenceville, PA. 16929. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Oct. 2 to Oct. 9, 2019