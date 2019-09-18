Home

Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd.
139 Main Street
Wellsboro, PA 16901
(570) 724-4637
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Wellsboro Cemetery
LINDA KAY (Davis) MORSEMAN


1946 - 2019
LINDA KAY (Davis) MORSEMAN Obituary
Linda Kay Morseman, 72, of Antrim, passed away Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019 in her home.
Born Oct. 25, 1946 in Wellsboro, she was the daughter of Harold James and Lena (Cass) Davis.
On June 6, 1967, she married the late Walter E. Morseman, Jr.
She was a homemaker, and enjoyed cooking and reading, but especially spending time with her family, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was Episcopalian.
Linda is survived by two sons, Michael Morseman of Lancaster, and Russell Morseman of Antrim; two grandchildren, Sara Nichols (Jared) of Antrim, and Cody Gorda of Stony Fork; and two great-grandchildren, Gage and Jayce Gorda of Stony Fork. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and a sister, Rita Young.
Friends and family are invited to Linda's funeral service at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at the Wellsboro Cemetery. Those wishing to make a donation in her memory are encouraged to remember the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, Va. 22202. Linda's family has entrusted the Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, 139 Main Street Wellsboro, with her arrangements. To share a memory or condolence, visit www.tusseymosher.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Sept. 18 to Sept. 25, 2019
