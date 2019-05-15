Linda S. (Setzer) Kichline (1955 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Mike and Amanda, We are so sorry of the loss of your mom...."
    - Rice Family
  • "To the Setzer/Tashner Families, My deepest sympathy to all..."
    - Imogene Sharer-Kresge
  • "I am so sorry to learn of Linda's passing. She was such an..."
    - Dr. Tom Polanski
Service Information
Wilston Funeral Home & Cremation Service
130 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA
16933
(570)-662-2000
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 17, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Peter's Catholic Church
Wellsboro, PA
View Map
Obituary
Linda S. Kichline, 63, of Wellsboro, passed away May 13, 2019, at home.
She was born May 27,1955, in Easton, the daughter of Willard and Grace Jacobi Setzer.
Linda is survived by a son & daughter-in-law, Michael and Amanda Tashner of Wellsboro, two brothers and sisters-in-law, Jeff and Sharon Setzer, Randy and Kim Setzer, all of Nazareth, and four nieces, Cristie Faye, Chelie, Amanda and Kelly Setzer.
She was predeceased by her daughter, Jessie.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated, Friday, May 17, at 9:30 a.m. at St. Peter's Catholic Church, Wellsboro, with the Rev. David Bechtel, Celebrant.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Linda's memory may be made to St. Peter's Catholic Church 47 Central Ave. Wellsboro, PA 16901 or the Mansfield Area Food Pantry PO Box 5 Mansfield, PA 16933.
Burial will be made in Welch Settlement Cemetery. Sympath "e" cards may be sent to Linda's family at www.wilstonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from May 15 to May 22, 2019
