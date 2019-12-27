|
Linford Murray Randall, Sr., 95, of Wellsboro, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019 at The Green Home.
Born June 17, 1924 in Elkland to William and Marie (Murray) Randall, Linford Joined the U.S. Army and served in WW II. After his service, he married Doris Kibler, and worked for Westinghouse as a tube buffer. Linford was a member of the Wellsboro United Methodist Church, and enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing and making his homemade wine.
Linford is survived by a son, Linford M. Randall, JR. (Molly Rahe) of Harrisburg; two daughters, Carol Ann Randall of Harrisburg and Sherry Marie Randall of Maryland; three grandchildren, Audrey Marie Randall of Maryland, Keana and Adriana Randall of Harrisburg; a great-granddaughter, London Marie Holloway of Maryland; and two sisters, Edith Kibler and Marie Brunson, both of Texas. He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, two sisters, Maretta Jones and Blanche VanAlstin, two brothers, William and Gerald Randall, and a son Lowell Randall.
His family will celebrate Linford's life at a graveside service this June at the Wellsboro Cemetery. Arrangements by the Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home 139 Main Street Wellsboro. To share a memory or condolence, please visit: www.tusseymosher.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Dec. 27, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020