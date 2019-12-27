Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd.
139 Main Street
Wellsboro, PA 16901
(570) 724-4637
Resources
More Obituaries for LINFORD RANDALL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LINFORD MURRAY RANDALL SR.


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LINFORD MURRAY RANDALL SR. Obituary
Linford Murray Randall, Sr., 95, of Wellsboro, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019 at The Green Home.
Born June 17, 1924 in Elkland to William and Marie (Murray) Randall, Linford Joined the U.S. Army and served in WW II. After his service, he married Doris Kibler, and worked for Westinghouse as a tube buffer. Linford was a member of the Wellsboro United Methodist Church, and enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing and making his homemade wine.
Linford is survived by a son, Linford M. Randall, JR. (Molly Rahe) of Harrisburg; two daughters, Carol Ann Randall of Harrisburg and Sherry Marie Randall of Maryland; three grandchildren, Audrey Marie Randall of Maryland, Keana and Adriana Randall of Harrisburg; a great-granddaughter, London Marie Holloway of Maryland; and two sisters, Edith Kibler and Marie Brunson, both of Texas. He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, two sisters, Maretta Jones and Blanche VanAlstin, two brothers, William and Gerald Randall, and a son Lowell Randall.
His family will celebrate Linford's life at a graveside service this June at the Wellsboro Cemetery. Arrangements by the Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home 139 Main Street Wellsboro. To share a memory or condolence, please visit: www.tusseymosher.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Dec. 27, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LINFORD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -