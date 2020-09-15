1/
LINN "JOBY" STORMS
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LINN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linn "Joby" Storms, 75, of Middlebury Center, died on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020 at Soldiers & Sailors Hospital in Wellsboro.
Joby was born in Warwick, Orange County, N.Y. on July 25, 1945, the son of the late Leonard William. and Leona Card Storms. His family relocated to Tioga County, when he was young. He was a 1962 graduate of Cowanesque High School in Westfield.
Following high school, Joby enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he served on a destroyer escort ship during the Cuban Crisis.
On Oct. 5, 1974, he and the former Ida Mae Burdick were married in Troupsburg. Ida Mae passed away the same day as Joby.
He worked in construction for many years where he was a blasting foreman. He was involved with the construction of the Tioga Dam in the 1970s. Joby was injured on the job and was forced to retire. In his retirement, he raised fox for commercial sale from his business, FoxFyr Farms.
Joby was an avid outdoorsman, loving to hunt and trap.
He is survived by his step-children, Darlene (Mike) Lewis of Colorado and Jeff Price of Middlebury Center, Darlene's children, Devon, Troy and Faun, his brother Leonard "Billy" (Kim) Storms of Kentucky and his half-brother, Louis Storms of New Jersey.
A memorial service will be planned for a later date.
Arrangements are in care of the H.P. Smith & Son Inc. Funeral Home in Woodhull, N.Y.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Sep. 15 to Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
H P Smith & Son Inc Funeral Home
1607 Main St
Woodhull, NY 14898
(607) 458-5153
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by H P Smith & Son Inc Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved