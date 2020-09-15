Linn "Joby" Storms, 75, of Middlebury Center, died on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020 at Soldiers & Sailors Hospital in Wellsboro.

Joby was born in Warwick, Orange County, N.Y. on July 25, 1945, the son of the late Leonard William. and Leona Card Storms. His family relocated to Tioga County, when he was young. He was a 1962 graduate of Cowanesque High School in Westfield.

Following high school, Joby enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he served on a destroyer escort ship during the Cuban Crisis.

On Oct. 5, 1974, he and the former Ida Mae Burdick were married in Troupsburg. Ida Mae passed away the same day as Joby.

He worked in construction for many years where he was a blasting foreman. He was involved with the construction of the Tioga Dam in the 1970s. Joby was injured on the job and was forced to retire. In his retirement, he raised fox for commercial sale from his business, FoxFyr Farms.

Joby was an avid outdoorsman, loving to hunt and trap.

He is survived by his step-children, Darlene (Mike) Lewis of Colorado and Jeff Price of Middlebury Center, Darlene's children, Devon, Troy and Faun, his brother Leonard "Billy" (Kim) Storms of Kentucky and his half-brother, Louis Storms of New Jersey.

A memorial service will be planned for a later date.

Arrangements are in care of the H.P. Smith & Son Inc. Funeral Home in Woodhull, N.Y.

