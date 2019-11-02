|
Lloyd Crawford, 91, of Wellsboro, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, surrounded by his family at Carleton Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
He was born raised and educated in Lucerne Township. During the Korean War he was drafted into the U.S. Army and proudly served in Germany with the occupation and EWC (Electronics Warfare Countermeasures) unit. After his discharge Lloyd and his wife Elizabeth remained in Eatontown, N.J.
He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, Oceanport, N.J., and served on the board of trustees for over 35 years, and as a deacon for many years. During that time he joined the USAR with the 78th Infantry Combat Division, where he proudly served for 34 years, retiring with the rank of Sergeant Major. During his military career he received multiple commendations, occupation force medal, national defense medal, Army commendation medal, meritorious service medal, three Army Achievement medals, and Certificate of Recognition. Lloyd was service manager at Park Chevrolet in Asbury Park, N.J. for 34 years, and a licensed Insurance Broker.
Lloyd belonged to several civic and fraternal organizations. He was a charter member and first president of the 78th Division NCO association. He was a charter member and post commander of Post 8965 Eatontown, N.J., and served as Post Quartermaster for 10 years. The post merged with Post 2226 Oakhurst where he was a life member. He was a charter and life member of Eatontown Elks Lodge #2402. Lloyd was a 62-year member of Ocean Masonic Lodge #89 in Spring Lake and served as Master in 1972.
He will be remembered as a devoted husband, loving father and cherished grandfather and great-grandfather, and as sound Christian man. He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Elizabeth Crawford; his parents, Harry and Josephine Crawford; three brothers, Eugene, Robert and Charles Crawford; and a sister,: Margaret Bowers.
Surviving are a son: Alan Crawford (Janice) of Lake Ariel; a daughter: Lori Phillips (Steve) of Wellsboro; four grandchildren: Daniel (Jerry), and James Crawford all of New Jersey, and Steve Phillips, Jr., and Dana McGuire (Brian) of New Jersey; four great-grandchildren; two sisters, Ada McNatt, and Elsie Crayton; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends and family are invited to Lloyd's services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Calvary Baptist Church in Ocean Port, N.J., 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23 at the Stony Fork Baptist Church in Stony Fork, or 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Lafayette Memorial Park in Brier Hill.
Lloyd's family has entrusted the Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home 139 Main Street, Wellsboro, with his arrangements. To share a memory or condolence visit www.tusseymosher.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Nov. 2 to Nov. 8, 2019