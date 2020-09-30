Lloyd Ross Brooks, 76, of Westfield, passed away Monday Sept. 28, 2020 at his home. Born Feb. 1, 1944, in Wellsboro, to Jesse and Margaret (Phippen) Brooks, he graduated from Wellsboro Area High School and served in the U.S. Navy from 1962 to 1966.
On Aug. 14, 1969 Lloyd joined the Pennsylvania State Police, serving 29 proud years, retiring on Jan. 8, 1999. While stationed in Punxsutawney, Kane, Montoursville, and Mansfield for the PSP, he also did roofing, painting and worked for UPS.
Lloyd was a 50 year member of the Galeton Masonic Lodge 602, and a member of the Fraternal Order of Police.
Lloyd was a skilled and intuitive problem-solver who often took on difficult projects helping coworkers, family, close friends, and neighbors. His special interests and hobbies included: fishing, casino trips, carpentry, good jokes, captivating his audience with a story from his past experience in the PSP. He was a collector of many things and had an extensive love for buying and trading vehicles and Kubota tractors.
Lloyd is survived by his wife, Janice of Westfield; son, Trent (Leigh) Brooks of Galeton; daughters, Julie Brooks of Haddon Heights, N.J. and Joanna (Paul) Evans of Mansfield; step-daughters, Angela (Scott) Dunlap of Covington, and Karie (Gordon) Price of Knoxville; brother Jerry (Mary) Brooks of Falls; sisters, Donna (Frank) Willard of Wellsboro and Linda Greenfield of Wellsboro; beloved dog, Mr. H., and a large extended family. He was loved by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Friends and family are invited to pay tribute to Lloyd's life from 5 - 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, and 10 - 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at the Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home 139 Main St., Wellsboro, with a funeral to follow on Saturday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home with pastor Glenda Hammond officiating. Burial will be in the Wellsboro Cemetery.
Those wishing to make a donation in Lloyd's memory are encouraged to remember the Second Chance Animal Sanctuary 725 Gee Road, Tioga, PA 16946.
