Lois "Kitti" Dickinson, 80, of Covington, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019 at her home.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 2 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 39 Kingdom Lane, Mansfield. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kitty's name to the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Nov. 20 to Nov. 26, 2019