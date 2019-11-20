Home

Buckheit Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc.
637 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA 16933
570-662-8888
LOIS "Kitti" DICKINSON


1939 - 2019
LOIS "Kitti" DICKINSON Obituary
Lois "Kitti" Dickinson, 80, of Covington, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019 at her home.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 2 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 39 Kingdom Lane, Mansfield. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kitty's name to the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Nov. 20 to Nov. 26, 2019
