Lois M. Neal, 57, of Wellsboro, passed away in her home, early Monday Sept. 21, 2020.
Born Feb. 24, 1963 in Wellsboro to Edward and Patricia (Irwin) Husted, she grew up and worked as a waitress, cook and nurse in the area.
On Sept. 24, 1988, she married Steven E. Neal, with whom she shared better than 30 years of marriage.
Lois was a member of the El Bethel Fellowship Church in Osceola and the VFW Women's Auxiliary.
She loved to cook and bake, travelled extensively across the globe with her family, was an accomplished hunter and fisher, enjoyed sewing, and was devoted to her family, especially her grandchildren.
Lois is survived by her husband; parents; two sons, Timothy (Suzette) Neal of Blossburg and Christopher (Alyssia) Neal of Wellsboro; two grandchildren, Dominic and Eliza-Melise; three honorary grandchildren, Brooke, Lucia and Anna; three brothers, Pete Husted, Bob (Adele) Husted and George Husted; and a sister, Sally Neal (Frank Bubb).
She was preceded in death by her sister, Linda Husted.
Friends and family are invited to pay tribute to Lois' life from 5 - 8 pm Thursday, Sept. 24, at the Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, 139 Main St., Wellsboro, or at her funeral service at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25 at the funeral home with Pastor Larry O'Dell officiating. Please take care to observe social distancing concerns and be careful of occupancy restrictions while in attendance.
Those wishing to make a donation in her memory are encouraged to remember El Bethel Fellowship Church, 149 Main St., Osceola, PA 16942, or the VFW Women's Auxiliary, Boatman Road, Knoxville, PA 16928.