|
|
Loretta M. Jones, 77, of Wellsboro, formerly of Holland Township, Milford, N.J., passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Broad Acres Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born on July 27, 1942 in Phillipsburg, N.J., a daughter of Peter and Henrietta (Roedema) Tilstra.
Loretta was the wife of Richard L. Jones with whom she would have celebrated 60 years of matrimony on July 30.
She was a member of the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon Snowmobile Club, the Loyal Order of Moose Chapter #60 in Wellsboro, the Wellsboro Social Club, Eastern Star of New Jersey, a past member of Farmer Sportsmen's Club in Milford, N.J. and a Life Member of the Arnot Sportsmen's Club.
Loretta is survived by her husband, Richard; son, Richard D. Jones of Emmaus; daughter, Debra L. Kozic of Easton; brother, Sidney (Joy) Tilstra, of Osbourne Island, N.J.; sister, Martha (Kerry) Stryker of Columbia Crossroads; grandchildren, Krystal Kozic, Kaitlyn Radogna and Kerry Kozic and great-grandchildren, Piper and Jackson Radogna.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Gene Tilstra and a sister, Judy Munford.
A celebration of Loretta's life will be announced at a later date. Burial will take place in Milford Union Cemetery in Milford, N.J. Memorial contributions may be made in Loretta's name to the Loyal Order of Moose, 36 Old Tioga Street, Wellsboro, PA 16901. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Apr. 21 to Apr. 30, 2020