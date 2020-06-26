LORRAINE JOY (STEWART) BUTLER
1937 - 2020
Lorraine Joy Butler, 82, of Elkland passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Born Aug. 18, 1937 in Osceola, she was the daughter of the late Adelbert J. and Winona L. (Hackett) Stewart. Family will receive friends at the Kenyon Funeral Home, 214 W. Main St., Elkland on Saturday, June 27 from 1-3 p.m. A memorial service will be held immediately following. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Jun. 26 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Kenyon Funeral Home, Inc.
JUN
27
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Kenyon Funeral Home, Inc.
214 West Main Street
Elkland, PA 16920
(814) 258-7320
