Or Copy this URL to Share

Share LORRAINE's life story with friends and family

Share LORRAINE's life story with friends and family

Lorraine Joy Butler, 82, of Elkland passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Born Aug. 18, 1937 in Osceola, she was the daughter of the late Adelbert J. and Winona L. (Hackett) Stewart. Family will receive friends at the Kenyon Funeral Home, 214 W. Main St., Elkland on Saturday, June 27 from 1-3 p.m. A memorial service will be held immediately following. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store