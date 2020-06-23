LORRAINE L. (SCHUL) KRAMER
1934 - 2020
Lorraine L. Kramer, 86, of Wellsboro, formerly of Mansfield and Doylestown, passed away on Thursday, June 19, 2020 at the Carleton Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. She was born on April 30, 1934 in Philadelphia, the daughter of Walter and Emma (Haegele) Schul. Lorraine was the wife of the late Howard Kramer. She worked as a bookkeeper for PennDOT.
Lorraine is survived by her son, Walter Kramer, daughter-in-law, Sandra Kramer and two grandchildren, Emma Kramer and Drew Kramer, all of Chalfont.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield, is assisting the family.
www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com

Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Jun. 23 to Jul. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Buckheit Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc.
637 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA 16933
570-662-8888
